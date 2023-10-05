"All you will see is black" - KSI plans on continuing war with Tommy Fury after fight on October 14th

KSI has sent a stern warning to Tommy Fury, ensuring him that their boxing bout won't be the end of their rivalry.

The British YouTube star-turned-boxer is set to face Fury on October 14 on the MF & DAZN X Series: The Prime Card at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Their bout is considered a co-main event, as the night will also feature Logan Paul facing Dillon Danis in the squared circle.

Whilst Paul and Dannis' fight build-up has often caught the headlines due to their personal beef, KSI and Tommy Fury have remained more respectful, keeping their rivarly focused on the boxing and their fight predictions.

That was, however, until KSI sent out his latest warning message to 'TNT' on Instagram.

'The Nightmare' stated that he is ready to "die" in the ring and that their bout is only the beginning of their rivarly. He wrote:

"October 14th is gonna be a horrible day for you @tommyfury. Let the pressure build, you're fighting an unknown entity that gets better every fight. None of your sparring partners fight like me. Before you realise what is happening, it will be too late and all you will see is black."

He continued:

"And I want you to know that the hell doesn't stop after the fight is over. You will be reminded over and over again for the rest of your life that you lost to a YouTuber that's 'worse than Jake Paul', I'm not here to box you. I'm here to fight you. I'm prepared to die for this. You will see. Let's see how much you really want this. @tommyfury."

True Geordie sheds light on KSI's best chance against Tommy Fury

KSI is set for the toughest fight of his boxing career to date when he faces Tommy Fury on October 14.

Fury is vastly more experienced than his opponent and has spent much of life training with his world champion brother Tyson Fury.

Despite the disadvantages he may have, however, YouTube star True Geordie believes there is a path to victory for the 'The Nightmare'.

Speaking on The Pain Game YouTube channel, True Geordie highlighted that the 30-year-old's calmness infront of big crowds and his unpredictabilty make the fight closer than some may think. He said:

"KSI grew up in front of crowds. No one in that moment will be calmer than him, and you will get whatever this is, the best version of KSI on that night."

He added:

"His ability to recreate what he does in sparring will be better than Tommy Fury's, because I believe if Tommy Fury is loose and relaxed like he is in sparring, when there's no pressure, then all of the years of experience will take effect immediately."

