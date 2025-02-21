“Allow me to be emotional” - Ayaka Miura sheds tears of joy after collecting $50,000 bonus in submission win over Ritu Phogat

Japanese atomweight MMA fighter Ayaka Miura earned another performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong with her impressive victory at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20, which left her all emotional after.

'Zombie' chalked up her fourth straight victory in the latest live on-ground event in Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, defeating the come-backing Ritu Phogat of India with an opening-round submission win by way of a knee bar. The win earned her a performance incentive, the second straight time she had done so.

During the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the Circle. Miura poured out all her emotions for the unexpected windfall she received.

She shed tears of joy while saying:

"I feel so emotional. I’m so grateful to all the fans out there who have supported me winning. So, allow me to be emotional. Thanks a lot. And please [continue] giving me your support. Thanks a lot."

At ONE 171, Ayaka Miura entered knowing exactly what she wanted to do. She took the fight to Phogat right from the get-go, shooting for a takedown. While her opponent managed to break the takedown attempts early on, she eventually managed to take the game to the ground.

From there, she steadily worked through Phogat's guard and grabbed one of her legs, executing a tight knee bar that immediately sent the noted wrestler to tap out at the 2:24 mark of the first round.

Apart from earning another performance bonus, the win further solidified Miura's standing for a title shot in the not-so-distant future.

Meanwhile, the contest was the first for Phogat in two and a half years after taking a break to start a family.

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

Ayaka Miura one of five fighters earning $50,000 performance bonus at ONE 171

Apart from Ayaka Miura, four other fighters received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong at ONE 171: Qatar.

First to get the hefty incentive was ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, who raced to his third straight first-round submission win in his MMA campaign. He did so over promotion-debuting Nicolas Vigna of Argentina by way of a slick arm-triangle choke.

Ayaka Miura immediately followed him with her knee-bar finish in the first round of Ritu Phogat of India.

Opening-round KO victories of European fighters Shamil Erdogan and Roberto Soldic were also rewarded with the bonus.

The last one to earn the incentive was ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio in the headlining contest at ONE 171: Qatar, following his successful unification of the division's championship belts with a second-round TKO of erstwhile interim champion Jarred Brooks.

