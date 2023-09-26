“Allycia all day” - Fans ready for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to reach double-champ status against Smilla Sundell

Fight fans are counting down the days to the iconic world title clash between Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, which takes place this Friday at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham.

The two female world champs are going head-to-head in the co-main event to reign supreme in the strawweight Muay Thai division.

Sundell, 19, returns to defend her coveted ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title following a masterful kickboxing performance over Serbia’s Milana Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18 on May 26.

Emerging as the golden child of Muay Thai, Sundell will be a difficult opponent regardless of her age.

She cruised up the rankings with great professionalism and skill to win the inaugural belt against Jackie Buntan in April 2022. ‘The Hurricane’ is the real deal but so is ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Brazilian mom-champ is a dangerous and powerful striker. She earned her bread and butter defeating two world champions in consecutive order: former ONE two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex and former interim Muay Thai and reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘JT’ Janet Todd.

But besides all of her skills and talents, Rodrigues has a true warrior’s heart.

Her two-year-old son has given her the drive and energy to push herself beyond her limits since she returned to competition last year. With unlimited motivation, Rodrigues is set to do wonders.

Fight fans across the globe are cheering for the young mom as she prepares for one of the biggest fights of her Muay Thai career.

Check out her latest training session below

Smilla vs. Rodrigues goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29 on Amazon Prime Video.