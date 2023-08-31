Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admires Smilla Sundell’s fighting style: “She plays her game really well”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is confident she has what it takes to grab Smilla Sundell’s ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on Friday, September 29.

That, however, does not mean the Brazilian has lost any respect for the 18-year-old divisional queen ahead of their scheduled five-round date at ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old had this to say about her foe’s expertise in the stand-up department:

“She plays her game really well. I like her fighting style, but I don’t worry about her size.”

Both athletes enter this world title clash with a combined 5-0 run on the global stage of the promotion. As such, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues refuses to assume that she will have a field day against the Fairtex Gym exponent, who has proven to be unstoppable thus far.

For her part, the Phuket Fight Club representative showed that she hasn’t lost an inch of her world-class ability when she returned to unify the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March.

After claiming the divisional strap from Stamp Fairtex in August 2020 with a clinical performance, the mum-champ got back into the fire with another impressive display against Todd.

Now, she hopes to tackle another assignment and pass with flying colors. With a chance to become a two-division queen, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to put out another memorable performance at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription, live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.