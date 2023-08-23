Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' coach Leo Elias says Smilla Sundell is not just a tall fighter: “She’s a good fighter also”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will get the opportunity of a lifetime in her next fight. If she can defeat reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell, Rodrigues will achieve the feat of becoming a rare two-division ONE world champion.

Sundell is only 18 years old but is already one of the most exciting world champions in the world’s largest martial arts organization. The 5'8" Swede is rangy and highly skilled. But she brings more than just size advantage, and Rodrigues’ camp believes ‘The Hurricane’ is not to be underestimated.

Speaking in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodrigues' head coach Leo Elias said:

“You know, everybody talks about Smilla and says she’s a taller person. For me, it’s not only that. She’s a good fighter also. She has good skills, good hands, a lot of experience. [On her record] she has over 20 professional fights. But over her career, she has had over 200 fights. She’s a really good fighter and we really respect her. We’re going to come ready to try to beat her.”

Check out Rodrigues and Elias' interview with SCMP below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.