ONE Fight Night 20 was indeed a big moment for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and her family.

The Brazilian mom-champ retained her atomweight Muay Thai crown after a masterful five round beatdown of gutsy challenger Cristina Morales.

Making the accomplishment sweeter was that Rodrigues was able to share the moment with her adorable two-year-old son Josue, who entered the ring after her match at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Turns out, the victory was also a belated birthday gift for her doting mother, who celebrated her big day during Rodrigues’ fight camp.

The Phuket Fight Club athlete told ONE in her post-event interview:

“I’m extremely happy with this victory because I had my son with me and because it was my mom’s birthday on March 2, and we didn't get the chance to celebrate it because I was in camp preparing for the fight. This was a way to celebrate my mom’s birthday. I’m very happy, I have no words to describe my happiness at this moment.”

World class fighters like Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, of course, make the necessary sacrifices to further hone her craft. This includes missing out on family celebrations from time to time.

Then again, it seems Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ mom doesn’t mind, especially after the champ’s hardwork paid dividends at ONE Fight Night 20.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues proud to represent all mothers worldwide

With her world title defense taking place on International Women’s Day, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wanted to use her gifts to empower women across the globe.

The marvelous 25-year-old did just that against her fellow mom-athlete with another brilliant outing.

Rodrigues’ grit and tenacity showed throughout the whole fight, and she hopes her performance will continue to inspire mothers to pursue their goals. She added:

“I’m very happy and honored to be here tonight, representing women and mothers on this all-female card. It’s a deep honor for me to show our strength and our willpower.”