Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on emerging clash with Phetjeeja: “We know we're gonna face her”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knows it’s just a matter of time before she steps inside the Circle with rising Thai sensation Phetjeeja.

On September 29, Rodrigues returns to action inside Singapore Indoor Stadium for a stacked night of fights headlined by an interim atomweight world title tilt between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee. Also scheduled to go down is a highly anticipated champion vs. champion clash as Rodrigues, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, will challenge teen phenom Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Mauy Thai title.

But whether or not Allycia Hellen Rodrigues emerges from Lion City as a two-division world champion, the Brazilian striker knows that before long, she’ll have to take on ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja.

“We know we're gonna face her,” Rodrigues’ coach, Leo Elias, said on her behalf during an interview with the South China Morning Post. “We don't know when yet, but we know for sure. We're going to face her and we're going to grind like, every fight. We're gonna come with our best, try our best. And try to do what we can, you know, like we do every fight. We come a hundred percent.”

Making her promotional debut in March, Phetjeeja has scored three straight wins, all coming by way of knockout. ‘The Queen’ earned KOs over Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti before landing a stunning 26-second knockout of two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Friday Fights 12 in July.

With the victory, Phetjeeja immediately called for a world title fight with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Whether or not that is next for ‘The Queen’ remains to be seen, but with three knockouts against three elite opponents in the span of four months, it would be certainly difficult to deny her a shot at her first ONE world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

