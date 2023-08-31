Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expects to trade leather with Smilla Sundell: “I also like to play this forward game”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expects nothing less than a barnburner in her world title fight against Smilla Sundell this September.

Rodrigues, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, will challenge Sundell for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

The stacked event is set for September 29, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues said she’s assessed Sundell’s aggressive style ahead of their fated meeting.

She added she has the tools to match up with the Swedish sensation every step of the way.

Rodrigues said:

“She likes to be aggressive and put pressure on her opponents, always moving forward. However, I also like to play this forward game.”

Sundell is a towering 5-foot-8 striker in the strawweight division, and she uses that tall frame to tag opponents from distance. The 18-year-old used that aggressive and darting style to collect a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Championship.

While Sundell may seem intimidating to anyone, Rodrigues is ready to bring the fight to the teenage phenom.

Rodrigues is five inches shorter than Sundell, but her brawling offensive style is a danger to anyone who’s locked inside the cage with her.

The mom-champ is coming off an absolute barnburner against ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd to become the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion this past March at ONE Fight Night 8.

Rodrigues holds a perfect 2-0 record in ONE Championship and her two wins came at the expense of Stamp Fairtex and Todd.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.