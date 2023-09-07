Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on facing adversity training in Thailand: “I don’t know how I managed to get through”

Reigning and undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is on top of the world and sits as one of the most dominant Muay Thai world champions in the sport today. But the road to greatness hasn’t always been easy.

In fact, Rodrigues’ triumph on the global stage has proven anything but a walk in the park.

The 25-year-old Brazilian ‘mom champ’ has done her best to balance being a full-time mom and a martial arts world champion. Training out of Phuket Fight Club in Thailand, thousands of miles away from home in Brazil, Rodrigues says it has put her mental strength to the test.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues detailed the training setup she has been dealing with in the recent past, especially in her last fight.

Rodrigues said:

“We didn’t have a comfortable home. Our house had only one room for the four of us. We spent nine months like this here in Thailand. So, it was very difficult for me to rest when I was preparing for a fight because [my son] Josué always had problems sleeping at night. Honestly, I don’t know how I managed to get through this. There were two training camps sleeping like that, all together, but thank God the glory came. I won my fight and we moved on.”

Rodrigues looked absolutely phenomenal in a five-round unanimous decision victory against Janet Todd this past March to successfully defend her belt. Will she look as good in her next fight? We will know soon enough.

Rodrigues is scheduled to challenge ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell for her belt at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.