Allycia Hellen Rodrigues feels no pressure in Smilla Sundell fight, coach says ‘she has nothing to lose’

The camp of ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees her next fight as a win-win situation and is not too pressured about it.

The 25-year Phuket Fight Club standout will challenge for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against reigning queen Smilla Sundell in an all-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues replaced original challenger Jackie Buntan of the United States, who had to withdraw for personal reasons.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Rodrigues’ head coach Leo Elias, who accompanied the Brazilian athlete in the interview, shared that their fighter is coming into the fight with little pressure, seeing how she has nothing to lose and everything to gain in it.

He was quick to say, however, that they are not taking the fight lightly and that they are definitely going for a win.

The coach said:

“We have a game plan for her, for her style, and we really want to try to see if we can make it in the fight. We’re gonna give our best. We have nothing to lose now, and everything to win. If we win, we become a two-division world champion. If we make a good fight, we still won't lose anything. We are still the champion from our division. We’re going to try to win for sure, and give our best.”

Check out the interview below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is coming off a successful unification of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title belts back in March, when she defeated erstwhile interim champion Janet Todd of the U.S. by unanimous decision.

The victory was a triumphant return for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after nearly three years on the sidelines to give birth and take care of her son.

Smilla Sundell of Sweden, meanwhile, will make her first defense of the world title she won in April last year. ‘The Hurricane’ competed back in May in a non-title, catchweight fight against Serbian Milana Bjelogrlic. She won by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.