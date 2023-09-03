Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looking to seize the moment vs Smilla Sundell: “I grabbed this opportunity with all my might”

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to seize the opportunity of a lifetime when she steps into the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

ONE Championship’s return to Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 will feature a bevy of can’t-miss matches as the biggest names in women’s combat sports take center stage for a series of high-stakes scraps. In the co-main event of the evening, teen phenom Smilla Sundell will return to put her strawweight Muay Thai title on the line.

Originally, Sundell was scheduled to run back her April 202 scrap with Jackie Buntan. Unfortunately, Buntan was forced to withdraw, but that paved the wave for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to step in, giving fans a massive champion vs. champion clash between two of the most dangerous strikers in the art of eight limbs.

Speaking about her short-notice opportunity, Rodrigues has every intention of seizing the moment and leaving Lion City with not one, but two ONE world titles.

“I grabbed this opportunity with all my might, and I’m going to show it in the fight,” Rodrigues told ONE Championship.

Both women go into the Muay Thai superfight boasting undefeated records under the ONE Championship banner. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues holds victories over Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd while Smilla Sundell has earned wins over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan.

Who will leave Singapore with their ‘O’ and the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.