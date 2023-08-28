Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises she’s ‘coming for war’ against Smilla Sundell

Having returned to competition earlier this year after a long break in her career, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is looking to make up for lost time.

After winning the atomweight Muay Thai world championship by beating Stamp Fairtex, the Brazilian took time away from the ONE Championship stage to focus on her family.

Coming back at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, the champion picked right back up from where she left off with a win over Janet Todd to defend her title.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Rodrigues will look to become a two-division world champion by facing Smilla Sundell for the promotion’s strawweight Muay Thai title.

Replacing Jackie Buntan who was forced to withdraw from her rematch with Sundell, Rodrigues is looking to capitalise on this opportunity to make 2023 the best year of her career to date.

While she knows there is a big task awaiting her at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the atomweight champion has proved the doubters wrong multiple times in her career.

From dethroning Stamp to proving that she still belongs at the top after two and a half years away from the Circle, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to defy expectations once again.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, she issued another statement to the fans of what they can expect on fight night:

“We're gonna come for war for sure.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.