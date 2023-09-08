Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says her mother ‘gave up everything’ to support her fighting career

Reigning and undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil cannot thank her mother enough for the support she has given the ONE Championship superstar.

Rodrigues put a halt to her budding professional career after winning the Muay Thai belt from Stamp Fairtex in her ONE debut back in August of 2020, in order to become a mother herself. But recently attempting to get back into the swing of things while balancing her new role as a ‘mom champ’ has proven extra challenging.

Luckily, the 25-year-old has her mother to lean on.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues detailed exactly how her mother has been such a blessing. She said:

“I came back to Brazil so I could have my son and be close to my family. It was all very new to me, and I had no idea what to do. After my son was born, we started talking about returning to Thailand and the possibility of my mother coming with us, as I knew I wouldn’t be able to combine training and taking care of my son."

She added:

"She didn’t think twice. She gave up everything to be here in Thailand with me so I could keep fighting. Greater support than this I don’t know. I am very lucky to have my family with me, and I thank God every day for that.”

With her mother in her corner for her next fight, Rodrigues is confident of victory.

Rodrigues is scheduled to challenge ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell for her belt at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.