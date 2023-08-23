Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on speed vs. size: “We’re going to see what’s better”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues acknowledges that she’s going to be at a size disadvantage against Smilla Sundell when they cross swords next month.

The Brazilian ‘mom champ’ has her sights on conquering a second weight class when she takes on the reigning strawweight Muay Thai queen for her 26 pounds of solid gold.

This certified barnburner is part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While Rodrigues is well aware of the towering teen’s lanky yet formidable frame, she will be banking on her quickness and agility to even the odds.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodrigues’ Phuket Fight Club head coach Leo Elias discussed his student’s main trump card against the sensational Sundell:

“I think the speed. I think [Sundell] has the power [and] the size and we have the speed and we're going to see what's going to be [better], you know.”

Watch the full SCMP MMA interview below:

At just 18 years of age, Smilla Sundell has already proven to be a force to be reckoned with under the Singapore-based promotion, going unbeaten in three bouts.

‘The Hurricane’ knows how to utilize her long limbs to her full advantage, using them to dispatch Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

Sundell’s vicious assault from long range was also in full display in her kickboxing detour against Milana Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18 last May.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues is a master at cutting angles and bridging the gap, which she credits to her incredible first step and dazzling speed. Once inside, the 25-year-old loves to detonate using her piercing elbows, which spelled the demise of Janet Todd in their meeting at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

We’ll soon see if speed can beat size at ONE Fight Night 14. The entire spectacle will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.