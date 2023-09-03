Allycia Hellen Rodrigues using Smilla Sundell bout to prepare for possible fight versus Phetjeeja

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans to use her upcoming fight against Smilla Sundell to prepare for future matchups in her preferred division.

On September 29, Sundell was scheduled to defend her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in a rematch against Jackie Buntan. Unfortunately, Buntan pulled down due to ongoing family issues, leading to a champion vs. champion super-fight between Sundell and Hellen Rodrigues.

Hellen Rodrigues has a massive opportunity to become a two-division world champion. With that said, she hasn’t stopped thinking about her potential title defense against Phetjeeja, who holds a promotional record of 3-0, all wins inside the distance.

During an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had this to say about the Smilla Sundell bout helping her prepare for Phetjeeja:

“This is gonna make us even more strong to come to Phetjeeja.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues fought under the ONE Championship banner for the first time in August 2020. She quickly made a name for herself by defeating Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Hellen Rodrigues’ win against Stamp was followed by an extended layoff because she became pregnant with her first child. In March of this year, the Brazilian world champion returned and defeated then-interim world champion Janet Todd to regain undisputed status.

The 25-year-old has a tough challenge waiting at ONE Fight Night 14. Smilla Sundell is an 18-year-old rising superstar with two wins under the ONE banner. ‘The Hurrican’ looks to continue her dominance by defending her throne against Hellen Rodrigues.

Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is one of three world title fights scheduled for September 29. The Singapore Indoor Stadium event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.