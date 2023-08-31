Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vows to take Smilla Sundell’s belt home: “I’ll be very prepared”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is out to become a two-division titleholder in her scheduled fight next month.

The Brazilian champion is challenging the sport’s strawweight queen, Smilla Sundell, in the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shared that her showdown with ‘The Hurricane’ is a grand opportunity she wants to capitalize on to further advance her career.

The 25-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout said:

“I am very happy with this opportunity. I think Sundell is a good fighter, a very young girl who has also been conquering her space in the scene.”

She further said:

“I have a lot of respect for her, but I’ll be very prepared to take her belt home.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made a triumphant return to competition after nearly four years back in March, when she unified the atomweight Muay Thai belts by defeating erstwhile interim world champion Janet Todd by unanimous decision.

Smilla Sundell, 18, meanwhile, is making her first defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title she won in April 2022 at the expense of Jackie Buntan of the United States.

She was in action in May, winning over Serbian Milana Bjelogrlic in their catchweight kickboxing clash by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 14 is happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.