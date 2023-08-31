Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wary of Smilla Sundell’s height: “This is what causes her opponents a lot of trouble”

After returning to competition earlier this year following a two-and-a-half-year break, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is looking to step outside of her comfort zone.

Having successfully defended her atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Janet Todd on her return to the circle, the Brazilian has not needed to seek out her next challenge.

With Jackie Buntan unfortunately having to pull out of her rematch with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, a spot was left open.

Going up a weight class, Rodrigues will try to become a two-division ONE world champion when she faces Sundell for the title at ONE Fight Night 14.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, the atomweight champion is happy to step up to the plate, test herself, and be a part of a card made up of some of the best female martial artists in the world.

With going up a weight class comes new challenges for Rodrigues, one in particular is Sundell's height and size advantage.

Sundell combines her excellent range control with her dangerous weapons once opponents try to close the gap on her, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is well aware of the physical advantages that the Swede will have in this contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the challenger spoke about her opponent's attributes she will need to overcome on September 29:

“She also knows how to use her height advantage to box and use her knees, and I know this is what causes her opponents a lot of trouble.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.