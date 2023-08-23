Allycia Hellen Rodrigues won’t take shortcuts against ‘really good fighter’ Smilla Sundell

At ONE Fight Night 14, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will look to become a two-division world champion.

With strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell needing a new challenge, Rodrigues stepped up in search of another 26-pound strap and to continue her victorious expedition at the Singapore-based promotion.

The atomweight Muay Thai world champion made her long-anticipated return earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 8, defeating Janet Todd to unify her division's title. Now, she sets her sights on rising to the top of another weight class by facing Sundell at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

While Rodrigues still has years of elite competition ahead of her, she still brings a lot more experience to the table than 18-year-old phenom Sundell. Having become the youngest ever world champion at ONE 156 last year, when she defeated Jackie Buntan, the Swede made her ONE Championship return in May and now looks to defend her title for the very first time.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues paid respect to her opponent and the skill set that she brings to the table:

“She's a really good fighter and we really respect her and we're going to come really ready to like try to fight her anywhere.”

Watch the full interview below:

Headlined by some of the best female martial artists on the planet, ONE Fight Night 14 is set to be an unmissable event whether you’re tuning in for MMA, striking, or submission grappling.

The entire event will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.