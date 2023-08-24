Allyica Hellen Rodrigues says real world champions don’t cherry pick opponents: “We never pick fights”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is more than willing to take on any woman the promotion puts in front of her.

Making her return to the circle on September 29, Rodrigues is set to challenge for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion and teen phenom, Smilla Sundell. The two will square off as part of a stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Originally, Smilla Sundell was scheduled to face Jackie Buntan, but Buntan’s withdrawal opened up an opportunity for the promotion to deliver another epic champion vs. champion clash in Lion City.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Rodrigues, alongside her coach Leo Elias, spoke about the tough competition she’s faced thus far in her ONE Championship career:

“She won't just give you her best every fight. Like, from the beginning they only gave us [fights with the] champions and we never pick fights,” Elias said on behalf of Rodrigues. “Who are they gonna give to us? We're gonna go, and we're gonna try our best.”

Watch the full interview below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Smilla Sundell are both undefeated under the ONE banner with Rodrigues holding wins over Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd. Sundell also holds impressive victories against Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan.

In a few weeks, one of them will see their ‘O’ go. Will Allycia Hellen Rodrigues claim her second Muay Thai world title, or will Smilla Sundell hand the Brazilian striker her first career loss inside the circle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.