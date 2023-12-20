"Always been such a standup dude" - Former UFC women's champ blown away by Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett's sportsmanship

Bryce Mitchell was on the receiving end of one of the most frightening knockouts, courtesy of Josh Emmett, this past Saturday at UFC 296. However, the display of sportsmanship between the pair impressed former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

The former titleholder took to the comment section of an Instagram post that highlighted how happy Mitchell was with his opponent's conduct. After knocking him out in round one, Emmett did not follow up with any unnecessary blows to a grounded opponent, estimating that Mitchell was already unconscious.

This earned Tate's praise, who has prior experience with Emmett from her time working with Team Alpha Male, where Emmett trains.

"Such good dudes, I know Emmett from back at Alphamale and he's always been a standup dude"

Miesha Tate commends Josh Emmett for his conduct against Bryce Mitchell

Tate has her fair share of experiences with sportsmanship, as she once tried to shake hands with bitter rival Ronda Rousey after losing to the latter via armbar in their rematch. Unfortunately, her gesture of goodwill was spurned, which drew boos from the crowd. To date, the pair have yet to mend their relationship.

Meanwhile, Emmett's conduct after scoring one of the most terrifying knockouts in UFC history has earned him widespread praise. It is worth noting that Mitchell took the bout on short-notice after replacing Giga Chikadze.

The Georgian striker withdrew from the bout with Emmett after sustaining an injury that left him unable to compete. Whether the matchup will be rebooked in the future remains to be seen, but for the time being, Emmett will be flying high after landing a Knockout of the Year contender.

Bryce Mitchell's only other loss in MMA

Bryce Mitchell was undefeated for most of his career. Unfortunately, he has experienced a downswing in fortunes inside the octagon as of late. In December last year, he took part in the final UFC pay-per-view of 2022, facing Ilia Topuria in a lopsided beating that saw him get submitted within two rounds.

Check out Ilia Topuria's submission win over Bryce Mitchell in the clip below:

After rebounding with a win over Dan Ige, the latter of which was overshadowed by his religious theatrics, he faced Josh Emmett. In an odd turn of fate, Mitchell suffered his second career loss against Emmett, which like the Topuria loss, was also a finish that took place in December on the last UFC pay-per-view of the year.