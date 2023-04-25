Alyse Anderson braves her way through the cold ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship shared a video of Alyse Anderson utilizing an ice bath.

On May 5, Anderson has a life-changing opportunity at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first on-site event in North America. ‘Lil’ Savage’ will fight the number one-ranked women’s MMA atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex. With a win against the Thai superstar, the 28-year-old American could go from being unranked to world title contention.

Ahead of the historic event, Anderson recovered from her grueling training in an ice bath. ONE posted the video on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Can Alyse Anderson ICE Stamp Fairtex on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🥶 @alyseanderson21”

Alyse Anderson made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021, losing by unanimous decision against Itsuki Hirata. Eight months later, Anderson bounced back with a first-round submission win against Asha Roka. She now gets to fight in her home country of North America.

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex is focused on returning to a world title fight after losing against Angela Lee in March 2022. Since then, Stamp defeated Jihin Radzuan in MMA and secured a split decision kickboxing win against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak last time out.

The former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion hopes to add the women’s atomweight MMA world title to her collection, giving her additional motivation to take out Anderson.

Stamp vs. Anderson goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. North American viewers that didn’t get tickets can watch the event live and for free with a Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes