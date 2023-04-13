Alyse Anderson keen to showcase toughness against Stamp Fairtex

American Top Team fighter Alyse Anderson will look to showcase her inherent toughness when she returns to action next month against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex.

The two atomweight warriors will collide on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, happening at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, USA.

Their showdown is part of an 11-fight card assembled for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground United States show.

‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson is expecting a tough challenge against an accomplished fighter like Stamp Fairtex, who is a former two-sport ONE world champion.

The up-and-coming ONE fighter, however, is looking at it as a grand opportunity to show her toughness and that she can hold her own against the top fighters in her division.

She told ONE Championship in an interview:

“This fight with Stamp is perfect for showing my durability because I just know she is going to come with a lot of power in her hands.”

Alyse Anderson chalked up her first victory under the promotion in May last year, beating Indian-Nepalese fighter Asha Roka by submission in the opening round through a triangle choke. She is gunning for back-to-back wins in her next fight and has been hard in training to see her cause through.

Stamp Fairtex, for her part, has won three of her last four and is out to fortify her No.1 ranking in the division and make another challenge for the ONE atomweight world title. She once simultaneously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes