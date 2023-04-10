Alyse Anderson says fighting Stamp Fairtex is ‘the best opportunity’

Looking to advance her mixed martial arts career, American fireball Alyse Anderson views her upcoming fight with Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex as the “best opportunity” for it and cannot wait to mix it up.

‘Lil’ Savage’ faces off against former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp in a featured atomweight clash at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event is set for May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, U.S.A.

It is part of the 11-fight offering assembled for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. The card will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Alyse Anderson, 28, is seeking to extend her growth as a fighter under ONE Championship and she believes battling Stamp Fairtex will bring exactly that.

She told the promotion in a recent interview:

“It's like the best opportunity that you can get. So right away, I just loved the opportunity and said yes. And then it was, dealing with coaches, talking about elevation, and travel, and the camp, and once they sorted it all out, I just waited for the contract, and I signed it.”

Alyse Anderson got her first win in ONE Championship in May last year, defeating Indian-Nepalese fighter Asha Roka by submission in the opening round.

Against Stamp, 25, she knows that she is up for a tough battle, but cautioned her opponent and even non-believers not to underestimate her as she has been training hard with her team and is highly capable of springing surprises come fight night.

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex, meanwhile, is using the U.S. show to further propel her push for the division’s MMA gold held by long-time champion Angela Lee. She is currently the No.1-ranked contender in the atomweight class.

Poll : 0 votes