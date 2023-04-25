Alyse Anderson works her cardio with Rose Namajunas

American atomweight fighter Alyse Anderson is resolute in her drive to win her next fight in the United States, working on every facet of her game in training.

‘Lil’ Savage’ is set to make her return to the circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado. There, she'll take on former double ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex in a featured atomweight clash.

To further enhance her preparation, Alyse Anderson has seen it fit to engage the help of other world-class fighters, one of which is former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

In a recent video posted on Instagram by athlete management and marketing company SuckerPunch Entertainment, American Top Team fighter Anderson is seen working on her cardio with ‘Thug Rose’ up in Denver, the site of ONE Fight Night 10.

The post was captioned with:

“Fight camp for @alyseanderson21 has officially switched from ‘Gangster Mode’ to ‘Thug Mode’.”

Alyse Anderson is looking to hack out a win over Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in the hopes of opening the door for a world title shot.

‘Lil’ Savage’ defeated Indian-Nepalese Asha Roka by submission in the opening round of her most recent fight in May last year, and is out to start a winning run to fortify her standing in the atomweight class.

Looking to frustrate her is Stamp, who herself is angling to make another run at the atomweight world title after falling short in her first stab at it against champion Angela Lee in March 2022.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in the U.S. The event will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

