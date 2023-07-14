Amanda Alequin targets Danielle Kelly, atomweight division for her next fight

Amanda Alequin isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with bigger stars in the grappling realm, and that’s precisely what she is targeting on the global stage of ONE Championship next.

The three-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion debuts in a strawweight submission grappling battle against Tammi Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 12, broadcasting live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 14.

When she’s done taking out her close friend inside the Thai capital this week, ‘Tubby’ wants to shift her focus to the 115-pound category against world title favorite Danielle Kelly.

Amanda Alequin told South China Morning Post:

“Yes, I want to go ahead and see if I can get a match for the 115-pound division. I definitely want to call out ‘the champ’ or whoever is currently [the best there], I want to say, Danielle Kelly.”

Watch the full interview here:

Kelly has enjoyed a successful time at ONE Championship, going unbeaten in three fights against tough opposition.

After a stalemate in her promotional bow against Mei Yamaguchi, the Silver Fox BJJ representative took home back-to-back triumphs over Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

For her part, Amanda Alequin hopes to go on a similar streak under the ONE Championship spotlight.

After building her brand across the local circuit, the 28-year-old gained pivotal wins at the world championships, Pan Americans, and ADCC trials to position herself as one of the hottest prospects in the discipline today.

See how she would fare at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, July 14. Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video membership get the action live and for free.

Poll : 0 votes