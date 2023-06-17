Amanda Nunes' wife Nina stating what "most comments look like" on the alleged Conor McGregor sexual assault incident has fans divided  

Conor McGregor is currently facing a highly difficult situation, grappling with allegations of sexual assault made by an anonymous woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The victim accused that 'The Notorious' coerced her into engaging in non-consensual oral sexual activity.

Former UFC women's champion Amanda Nunes' wife Nina has shared her thoughts on the alleged sexual assault incident involving Conor McGregor. Nina delved into the potential discussions taking place among both men and women regarding the incident:

"Men: So she lied. Women: Why TF are you holding some chicks hand and brining her into the bathroom.

"Men: So she lied.

"Women: Why TF are you holding some chicks hand and brining her into the bathroom.

She added:

"I don’t know what happened. I don’t know his relationship agreement. I am simply stating what MOST comments looks like on social media about the matter. I just hope he didn’t rape her. That is all."

"I don't know what happened. I don't know his relationship agreement. I am simply stating what MOST comments looks like on social media about the matter. I just hope he didn't rape her. That is all."

Her statement regarding has sparked a division among fans and users, with differing opinions emerging on the matter.

Twitter user @ThomasJairon remarked:

"You’re gay . Ofcourse you’re obviously not gonna give men or Conor the benefit of the doubt. You hate men LMAOOOO"

"You're gay . Ofcourse you're obviously not gonna give men or Conor the benefit of the doubt. You hate men LMAOOOO"

Another user @Chainsawmma remarked:

"For both their sakes I hope it didn’t happen but If it didn’t happen false accusations are horrific. That being said If it did happen that’s even more of a nightmare."

@THEOGMMAEXPERT gave his take on the situation:

"Nothing happened! He’s innocent! It’s an intent of a Quick cash grab."

"Nothing happened! He's innocent! It's an intent of a Quick cash grab."

@ironmike_k reacted:

"She willingly walked in that bathroom. Cheater, yes.. rapist, no"

Twitter user @Scotty57284696 gave a clean chit to Conor McGregor:

"Of course he didnt rape her. Wtf is wrong with all you brainwashed lunatics. She's not even pushing for charges she just wants a settlement 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Scotty @Scotty57284696



"She's not even pushing for charges she just wants a settlement 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Check out some more reactions:

"Not pressing charges but wanting money is horrible and super suspicious."

"Cheating and rape are two very different things you idiot. And accusing someone of rape falsely is a 1000 times worse than cheating. You could destroy his life. 🤡🤣"

"Well she said heat security forced her into the bathroom and that clearly didn't happen but I guess we should believe the rest of the story isn't a lie"

"When I read she elbowed him to get away…I knew she was lying. 😂 You ain't getting away from a professional mma fighter. Y'all celebs have to be careful, someone always looking for a paycheck."

Andrew Tate reflects on sexual assault charges against Conor McGregor

In the midst of the recent sexual assault allegations surrounding UFC star Conor McGregor, Andrew Tate has shared his viewpoint on the situation.

'Cobra' took to Twitter to suggest the existence of a conspiracy aimed at targeting McGregor. Drawing upon his own encounters with legal challenges, which involved allegations tied to human trafficking, he pointed out a troubling pattern of false sexual accusations being leveled against individuals of wealth and prominence:

"Human trafficker."

He added:

"No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us."

Check out the social media post below:

"No men with money are safe. They're coming for all of us."

