‘Amanda's eggs are easily worth $4,000,000 each’ - Jon Anik's revealing remarks about Amanda Nunes' eggs spark fan frenzy on Twitter

Jon Anik is one of the foremost voices of the UFC and the MMA community. However, his recent comment about Amanda Nunes had Twitter in hysterics.

Amanda Nunes recently announced her retirement after her five-round mauling against Irene Aldana at UFC 289. She also recently announced that she is having another daughter with her partner and former UFC fighter Nina Nunes. Jon Anik, who was in the commentary team for the fight made a comment saying:

"It's Amanda's eggs that are now inside Nina, so in all likelihood that second girl is going to look just like her."

Fans could not believe Anik said that on live TV. With One fan stated how much he thinks Nunes' eggs would cost:

"Amanda's eggs are easily worth $4,000,000 each"

One user said:

"Man knows every detail of fighters lives. Prolly knows there date of birth there social and there mothers maiden names off the top of his head."

Man knows every detail of fighters lives. Prolly knows there date of birth there social and there mothers maiden names off the top of his head.

Another user called out Jon Anik:

"Anik always saying the WILDEST s**t lmao"

Reminds me of the time he spoke about a fighter in a custody battle for his kids. Not sure which fighter or if I'm phrasing that correctly

JA was hella outta pocket for this one 🤣

The best was when he told us Miesha Tate was still nursing.

I couldnt believe he said that shit😂😂 Never change jon

Thanks Jon Anik for telling me Amanda Nunes's eggs are now inside her wife for her second daughter very important info #UFC289

Nobody. Absolutely no fucking body.



Nobody. Absolutely no fucking body.



Jon Anik: "This time is actually Amanda's eggs inside Nina. So, that baby will definitely look like her."



The perfect end to Amanda Nunes announces her retirement from an amazing and unparalleled career.

Ain't no way Jon Anik just talked about Amanda Nunes' eggs 💀😭😭😭😭 #UFC289

Jon anik is fucking hilarious how's in on commentary at a ppv telling everyone who amanda nunes put her eggs in ahahahahahhaa

Amanda Nunes says the next champion to hold her belt will be a 'fake champion'

Amanda Nunes hung up her gloves in the octagon this past weekend at UFC 289. What a fitting end for one of the greatest Mixed Martial Artists the organization has ever seen.

Despite announcing her retirement, Nunes made it very clear that she is the champion and the greatest forever. In her post-fight press conference, she spoke about how the next champion will be 'fake':

"I'm going to have my belts at home with me, that is going to be the fake one you know, it's gonna be fake forever. Whoever gets the belt now is going to be just pretending to have it. I’m gone. I'm good, you know, I did everything, all taken care of in my life, thank you UFC."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I’m going to have my belts at home with me... Whoever gets the belt now is going to be just pretending to have it. I’m gone.” Amanda Nunes says the belt held by the next champion will be "fake forever""I’m going to have my belts at home with me... Whoever gets the belt now is going to be just pretending to have it. I’m gone.” Amanda Nunes says the belt held by the next champion will be "fake forever" 😳"I’m going to have my belts at home with me... Whoever gets the belt now is going to be just pretending to have it. I’m gone.” https://t.co/JBT4Lv4JoX

Amanda Nunes was the most dominant UFC female fighter and champion in the history of the organization. She has dethroned some of the biggest names in the sport's history and left with two belts to her name and her name etched in the history books as the greatest of all time.

