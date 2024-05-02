"Amazing!" - Aljamain Sterling, Rafael Dos Anjos, Amir Albazi and fans react to Merab Dvalishvili's funny skit for Sean O'Malley fight date and venue

Merab Dvalishvili has launched his latest attempt at securing a UFC bantamweight title shot against Sean O'Malley by releasing a hilarious skit, which has also caught the attention of a host of fighters.

Dvalishvili recently cemented himself as the No.1 contender for the 135-pound strap after he dominated Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 to get the nod on the scorecards. It also meant he has won his last 10 fights in a row, which also includes victories over the likes of Petr Yan and Jose Aldo.

'The Machine' had been touted for a title shot whilst Aljamain Sterling was champ, but he refused the fight due to their close friendship. Once O'Malley picked up the belt, however, Dvalishvili has been relentless in his pursuit of the title.

Recently, the 33-year-old posted a hilarious skit on social media that saw him speaking Spanish to a group of men, who were digging a grave for Sean O'Malley. Merab Dvalishvili also stated that he wants the fight in September.

Watch the clip here:

While O'Malley is yet to respond, the video did draw reactions from fellow UFC stars such as Sterling, Rafael dos Anjos and Amir Albazi. 'Funk Master' wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 Amazing! 🔥🔥"

Dos Anjos added:

"😂😂😂"

Albazi wrote:

"😂😂😂"

Some fans also chimed in on the action, with one fan stating Dvalishvili's cardio is as good as his humor. They wrote:

"Merab you are the best the best cardio😉 and best sense of humor🤣🤣🤣"

Check out more reactions here:

Fan/Fighter reactions to Merab Dvalishvili's skit

Sean O'Malley claims he's pushing to get bout against Merab Dvalishvili booked as soon as possible

Sean O'Malley recently hit out at the criticism that he is avoiding facing Merab Dvalishvili.

'Sugar' is fresh off a career best performance when he dominated Marlon 'Chito' Vera on his way to a unanimous decision title defense at UFC 299 earlier this year. Whilst he did then call for a bout in Spain against featherweight champ Ilia Topuria, O'Malley is now focused on his division once again.

Speaking in a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley stated that he's been working behind the scenes to get a bout against Dvalishvili booked. According to the 29-year-old, the reason for the delay is that he only wants to fight in the US, whereas the next few events are out of the country. He said:

"I'm trying to get it booked ASAP. The only issue is, some of the next pay-per-views aren't in the country, and I'm not fighting out of the country. They have other people who have other places. But I'm ready to go, I'm f****** wanting to book a fight ASAP... God I just want to hit Merab with that knee, boom, flatline him."

Catch O'Malley's comments here (51:50):