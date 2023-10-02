"Amazon stock in 1997" - UFC beauty Laura Sanko's shocking "awkward" teenage photo sends fans into a frenzy

Laura Sanko's shocking "awkward" teenage photo has sent fans into a frenzy.

Sanko is one of the UFC's more recognizable faces currently. Having been with the company since 2016, she made history earlier this year by becoming the promotion’s first-ever female color commentator of the modern era at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak.

Unsurprisingly, Laura Sanko has also gained popularity thanks to her Instagram page and is adored by fans for her beauty. However, she left her fans shocked after posting a picture from her teenage days. Sanko took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her brother and stated:

"This is for everyone out there whose awkward phase was made much longer and much worse by an annoyingly good looking sibling. Your time will come…also, the vibe of this outfit."

Take a look at her post below:

As one would assume, the post has garnered hilarious reactions from her fans, who have flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"I think you had a more traumatic childhood than Shaun Strickland."

"Glasses and the outfit still could not hide "the knockout" that was coming."

"Those bands and i guess you can't run from those brows but nonetheless you rockarolla lady."

Fan reactions

Laura Sanko speaks about her UFC pay-per-view debut

Sanko has been a commentator for Dana White's Contender Series for the past few seasons and made her UFC Fight Night commentary debut earlier this year. After commentating on several Fight Night events, she finally got the opportunity to work on a UFC pay-per-view.

Last month in September at UFC 293, Laura Sanko made her commentary debut, and speaking about the same during an interview with Cageside Press, she had this to say ahead of the event:

"When I was trying to make the Contender Series leap... I know it sounds so cheesy, but I made a vision board. And the images I used to create my vision board [were] what would come to mind when I was trying to meditate on what I wanted and manifest it."

Laura Sanko added:

"I can see that image clearly as day in my head, and to look over and see that in real life is going to be crazy. I better not freaking cry though that would be really embarrassing."

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates