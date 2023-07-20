Amir Aliakbari wants to shut Anatoly Malykhin up: “I will cut your talk”

At ONE Fight Night 12, Amir Aliakbari added another big win to his streak of victories.

After dominating Dustin Joynson at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the heavyweight contender already had his next fight planned out.

Chasing a rematch with the last man to defeat him, ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, Aliakbari has produced his most impressive run to date.

Beating Mauro Cerilli, Brandon Vera and Joynson, the Iranian wrestling specialist grabbed hold of the mic and called out the champion for a rematch.

With Malykhin watching the event from the sidelines, it didn’t take too many criticisms to get him to jump over the barrier and through the ropes for a heated confrontation between the former opponents.

Both men have targeted words at each other since their initial meeting back in 2021, where Malykhin continued his ruthless run of finishes on his way to claiming the interim title.

Having unified the heavyweight gold at ONE Friday Fights 22 by stopping Arjan Bhullar, the two powerhouses look like they could be penned for a grudge match with the world championship on the line.

In his post-fight interview, Amir Aliakbari called the divisional king out for everything he has said about him, promising that he will make him eat his words next time they meet inside the circle:

“I will tell you directly that when you talk too much about me, you backbite, and you say lots of things about me, I want to tell you that next time I will cut your talk.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 12 card is available to watch back via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.