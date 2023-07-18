Amir Alikabari says Arjan Bhullar brings ‘rubbish’ to MMA: “He is not coming for a real fight”

Amir Aliakbari is not a fan of fellow ONE heavyweight contender Arjan Bhullar.

The world-class Iranian wrestler scored an impressive win in his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 12 on Friday night. Aliakbari bested Canadian standout Dustin Joynson, earning his third-straight finish and staking his claim to a shot at reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin.

Malykhin captured the undisputed heavyweight crown at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month, earning a TKO against former champion Arjan Bhullar in the second round of their long-awaited world title unification bout. Speaking about Bhullar’s performance, Amir Aliakbari was less than impressed, going so far as to suggest that ‘Singh’ is rarely interested in taking an actual fight.

“Arjan Bhullar has shown that he is not coming for a real fight all the time. He is coming just bringing rubbish to the game,” Aliakbari told the South China Morning Post.

With finishes against Mauro Cerilli, Brandon Vera, and now Dustin Joynson, the Iranian juggernaut seems primed for a heavyweight world title opportunity. Following his win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week, Amir Aliakbari had an intense moment with Anatoly Malykhin after the heavyweight champ stormed into the ring and got in the Iranian’s face. Things even got a big physical between the two the fighters were separated.

The moment caught the attention of fight fans around the world and immediately created buzz for the potential heavyweight title clash.

Do you believe Anatoly Malykhin vs. Amir Aliakbari is the right fight to make?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.