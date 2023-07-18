Amir Alikabari thinks viable rematch against Anatoly Malykhin will be survival of the fittest: “I am in great fitness”

Iranian wrestling star Amir Aliakbari believes he simply wasn’t in great shape when he fought hard-hitting Russian superstar ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin the first time they met in the circle. So in a potential rematch, the 35-year-old former Greco-Roman wrestling champion says he will come better prepared.

Aliakbari met Malykhin at ONE: Revolution back in September of 2021, where he lost via first-round knockout. It was only Aliakbari’s second fight in the promotion, and he had already dropped two straight via stoppage.

For Aliakbari and many of his fans, the Iranian star was merely not ready for what was to come. Now, however, Aliakbari believes he’s better equipped to handle the bright lights of ONE Championship.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Aliakbari said he is more than ready for a potential rematch with Malykhin:

“I have to tell you that right now, I am in great fitness. This is what I was suppose [to do] when I fought him the first time.”

There is no doubt Aliakbari has been on an impressive run as of late, finishing his last three opponents. And if he looks as good as he has looked recently in a rematch against Malykhin, fans could have a potential banger on their hands.

Aliakbari was last seen delivering a beatdown on Canadian heavyweight Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video. The event was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, July 14.

Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action of the stacked card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.