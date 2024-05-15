“An absolute G” - British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison couldn’t help but be impressed by Superlek’s insane schedule

Some people may call it insanity, but Liam Harrison knows it's just the way things are when it comes to Superlek Kiatmoo9. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Friday Fights 68, three months before his ONE 168: Denver super fight against Jonathan Haggerty.

Some fans have questioned Superlek's motives to take a fight against the dangerous Kongthoranee on June 28, but Harrison assured them that it's just the way things are for the elites such as 'The Kicking Machine'.

"I thought Superlek might be trying to slowly bulk up to 145 to be the strongest version of himself... but nope, fighting at 135 then two months later at 145 cos he's an absolute G," wrote Liam Harrison on his Instagram Stories.

Superlek will enter arguably the biggest fight of his career at ONE 168: Denver when he challenges two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, is on an incredible six-fight winning streak that includes three consecutive knockouts against Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo.

Superlek, however, decided to square up against Kongthoranee, who's on a seven-fight winning streak, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Liam Harrison glad to return to action at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano

While Liam Harrison keeps his eyes glued on Superlek's fights, he also has a match of his own coming up in a few weeks.

Harrison will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok. The fight will be the first time Harrison enters the circle after suffering a freak knee injury at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Harrison was challenging the then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai bantamweight world champion Nong-O when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg in the first round of their match

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison said he's glad he recovered from the injury and is just a few weeks away from his highly anticipated comeback:

"I was in pain all the time. The main thing is now I'm not, and I'm enjoying it again. So it's gonna be good to be back," said Harrison.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.