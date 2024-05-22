"An absolute war" - Jo Nattawut's Bangkok banger against Luke Lessei still has fans hyped up to this day

Win or lose, anytime Jo Nattawut is on a fight card, you know it's going to be a violent night. The kickboxing superstar has a reputation for accepting big fights on short notice. Despite sometimes coming in at a disadvantage, he's never had a lackluster performance.

Not long ago, he was summoned to fight in a potential world title eliminator bout to face No.5-ranked featherweight Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17. From start to finish, all eyes were glued on these two warriors as they battled it out for the top position in the rankings.

Fans today continue to talk about their gritty performance that night, wondering how the two stayed standing at the end of three blistering rounds.

Before you watch Jo Nattuwut's Bangkok banger against Luke Lessei below:

Watch Jo Nattuwut's Bangkok banger against Luke Lessei below:

'Smokin' Jo won that night against Lessei as well as a chance to fight ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the gold. They are expected to headline ONE 167 on June 7 via Amazon Prime Video.

"I really want to fight for the title before I retire" - Jo Nattawut says he's gunning for Muay Thai gold as retirement looms

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut has been fighting without stop for nearly a decade, taking on some of the world's Muay Thai legends with great success. But now, as his body begins to change with age, all the hits and strikes are going to eventually take its toll.

"I just turned 34," he previously told ONE, "and I'm at my last gas tank right now. Any fight can be my last fight. So my ultimate goal, the goal is I want to fight - I really want to fight for the title before I retire."

Fortunately, Nattawut earned his rematch with the featherweight Muay Thai champion after his hard-fought battle with Lessei. Knowing that gold is almost imminent, 'Smokin' Jo will do whatever it takes to be the last man standing.