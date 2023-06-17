An alleged sighting of Eugene Bareman seemingly following Jon Jones after Francis Ngannou faceoff at PFL event has fans curious 

Fans are curious after a Eugene Bareman lookalike was seen with Jon Jones at a recent PFL event.

On Friday night, Jones attended the fifth PFL event of the year to corner Maurice Greene, who fought in the main event. Shortly after the fight, ‘Bones’ came face-to-face with Francis Ngannou for a viral conversation.

Once they parted ways, the UFC heavyweight champion was followed by a man who looked similar to Eugene Bareman. A fan on Reddit shared the video with the caption saying:

“Can someone explain why Eugene Bareman (izzys coach) is with Jon!!???”

The comment section was filled with fans that agreed, including some saying:

“This is a question I’m actually very curious about too.”

“I went the the pfl event last year and Jon and Eugene were both there as coaches/cornermen. I don’t think they are necessarily “together”

“Jon had gloves on like he just cornered a fight. Eugene was probably in the other corner”

“He’s an mma coach & this is an mma event. He’s probably watching mma. And Jon Jones was there. I watched a football game couple of weeks back. There was 15000 people there. I weren’t with them though. They were just there.”

Although nothing is confirmed, the man seen in the video was likely not the City Kickboxing head coach. Instead, the person following Jones was probably Jordan Chavez, a strength and conditioning coach, who was also helping ‘The Crotchet Boss.’

Jones: "You know you don't want no smoke" Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou meet face-to-face...Jones: "You know you don't want no smoke" Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou meet face-to-face...Jones: "You know you don't want no smoke" 👀 https://t.co/dFPN9Hu2JX

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have a conversation about fighting each other while attending last night’s PFL event

Francis Ngannou attended the latest PFL event for promotional purposes. Once Jon Jones was seen in Maurice Green’s corner, it was inevitable that the two elite heavyweight fighters would come face-to-face. Their conversation was not fully translatable, but Ngannou and Jones shook hands several times and voiced their confidence in the hypothetical fight.

Jones vs. Ngannou was one of the biggest fights that could’ve been made in the UFC. After failing to reach an agreement with the promotion, ‘The Predator’ parted ways with the UFC and signed with the PFL. Meanwhile, ‘Bones’ succeeded in his UFC heavyweight debut, defeating Ciryl Gane by a first-round submission to claim the vacant title.

( : @bokamotoESPN) Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones shared a cageside conversation 🍿 Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones shared a cageside conversation 🍿(🎥: @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/8wCCxiQwJp

