An emotional Adriano Moraes gets some love from Denver crowd

An emotional Adriano Moraes got some love from the Denver crowd last Friday after leaving the stage empty-handed.

The former ONE flyweight world champion did his best to reclaim his world title on Friday’s main event card at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, but getting Demetrious Johnson out of his comfort zone proved to be a difficult endeavor.

May 5 was Moraes’ first fight back since August 2022, when he lost by knockout to Johnson in one of the most-watched rematches in ONE Championship history.

So, going into the third fight, Moraes had the conviction he could reclaim his world title and establish himself as one of the greatest flyweights of all time.

Regrettably, Moraes fell short to Johnson by unanimous decision after five rounds of action.

After the bout, the former divisional king was surprised to receive nothing but applause and praise from the Denver crowd when he exited the stadium. It was quite an emotional moment for Moraes, but he kept it together and kept his head up with pride.

ONE Championship shared the clip on Instagram with the caption:

“The agony of defeat 😢 Come back stronger, Adriano! 💪 @moraesadrianomma.”

Catch the clip below:

Although Adriano Moraes didn’t prevail, fans haven’t seen the last of him. The Brazilian phenom has made his rise to the top with nothing but the dream to become one of the best in the world, so he will find a way to bounce back again and come back stronger.

For Demetrious Johnson, it seems like the conversation surrounding retirement remains elusive. After a thrilling trilogy bout, the American superstar is eyeing a new and up-and-coming rival who wants to take a stab at capturing the belt. Motivated to take the next step, Johnson is glad to accept Kairat Akhmetov’s call-out.

Rewatch ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes