UFC president Dana White and the entire MMA community are in shock over the tragic death of rising fighter Shalie Lipp, who was killed in a car accident just two weeks before a major fight. A memorial sticker with her name was also placed on the cage door at UFC Charlotte as a tribute to her.

Lipp, an amateur mixed martial artist, was on the verge of being recognized by top MMA organizations. She was set to challenge for the flyweight title at Ignite No Mercy 11 in Detroit Lakes against Natalie Gage. However, the horrific accident on the I-94 bridge connecting Fargo and Moorhead ended her bright career.

Many people, including UFC president Dana White, have been moved by Shalie Lipp's story. After Lipp's sad death, her mother discovered her journal, which always ended with the note: "Dana White will know my name."

It was evidence of her steadfast commitment to accomplishing her goal of competing in the UFC. White was informed of Lipp's death by former women's flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy, and he was understandably devastated by the news.

During the UFC Charlotte post-fight news conference, Dana White was asked about the tragic story of Shalie Lipp's death. As he explained to reporters, he was troubled by it for a brief time:

"That girl hurt me bad. It messed me up for a few days. Tragic things happen everyday. That one got me.... Her mom found her journal and at the end of every entry she wrote, 'Dana White will know my name."

He added:

"I posted about her. I've talked to her mom a couple of times. I think I've been annoying her mom since I found out [about the story]. I did the best I could do over the last several days."

Check out White's comments below:

Dana White reacts to Shalie Lipp's death: What was Lipp's MMA record?

Breckenridge, Minnesota native and amateur mixed martial artist Shalie Lipp was killed in a car accident on a state highway recently.

Lipp reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt when her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu collided with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee. Police are currently looking into the accident. Joseph Trottier, 35, the Malibu's driver, and his three passengers all made it out alive, as did the three people in the Jeep Cherokee.

Shalie Lipp made her amateur MMA record against Annabel Kelly at Captains Fight Club - CFC 1: Fargo Fights back in November 2021. She won the fight by unanimous decision. She went on to win her next bout by unanimous decision again but lost to Cheyanne Bowers in her third fight via submission.

Lipp has competed in five amateur MMA fights, amassing a record of three victories and two losses.

Poll : 0 votes