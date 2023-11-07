“An even earlier night” – Jonathan Haggerty says he’d put Fabricio Andrade to sleep much quicker in 4-ounce gloves

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty wrote his name into the history books by becoming a two-sport world champion.

Already a two-time champion in Muay Thai, ‘The General’ added the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship to his impressive list of career accolades in his time under the ONE Championship banner.

With another stellar performance at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he stopped fellow titleholder Fabricio Andrade in the second round to continue his great run since moving up to the bantamweight division.

In his three fights since leaving the flyweight division, the biggest difference has been the extra power that the Brit now carries in his fists.

This was once again the case on fight night where he was able to catch his opponent with a head kick before relentlessly pursuing the finish, landing consistently with heavy shots.

While he has proven himself to be one of the best in the world right now, competing in kickboxing rather than his native Muay Thai produced some new challenges for Haggerty to overcome.

Reflecting on the fight in an interview with the South China Morning Post, the new bantamweight kickboxing champ believes he would have won the fight in an even quicker fashion had it been in Muay Thai.

With the smaller gloves used for Muay Thai and MMA, Jonathan Haggerty is confident that he could have closed the show faster than his second-round finish:

“Imagine if it was 4-ounce gloves? That's what I'll think about it. If it was four-ounce gloves, it would have been an even earlier night.”

Watch the full interview below:

Haggerty proved on fight night that regardless of the result, he deserves to be held up as one of the best fighters competing under the ONE Championship banner right now.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.