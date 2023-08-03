Anatoly Malykhin believes Chingiz Allazov will be unstoppable for a long time: “Nobody can stop him”

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin recognizes greatness when he sees it.

The undefeated Russian gave Chingiz Allazov perhaps the greatest compliment of his career ahead of his first featherweight kickboxing world title defense.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, ‘Chinga’ will look to get even with his former tormentor Marat Grigorian and leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with his 26 pounds of gold intact.

The second-ranked Marat Grigorian does hold a victory over ‘Chinga’, when they last shared the ring back in 2013. However, Allazov has evolved into a completely different animal ever since, something that Malykhin can attest to.

‘Sladkiy’ claimed that the Azerbaijan-Belarusian warrior is in the prime of his career. While the 155-pound kickboxing division is stacked with killers from top to bottom, the double champ thinks Allazov is still a cut above the rest.

“I think for the next three years, as long as he's at his peak, nobody can stop him,” Malykhin told ONE Championship.

“He's been working his way up to these ranks for a long time, and it's going to be very hard for his opponents to take away from him what he has now.”

After dropping his ONE debut in 2021, Allazov went on a warpath, registering four straight wins with three highlight-reel-worthy knockouts.

‘Chinga’ earned himself a world title shot by becoming the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix World Champion, and set himself a date with destiny against the mighty Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Although considered the underdog, Allazov did the unthinkable and knocked out the Thai destroyer in under two rounds at ONE Fight Night 6 last January. As far as Malykhin is concerned, Allazov’s reign of terror is just beginning and Grigorian will have his hands full this Friday.

