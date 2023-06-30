Anatoly Malykhin believes Reinier de Ridder might not be champion for long if he faces Shamil Erdogan

Double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin believes Dutch fighter Reinier de Ridder’s days as middleweight king are numbered even if he chooses another opponent other than him.

‘Sladkiy’ called out the ‘The Dutch Knight’ for a rematch following his successful unification of the ONE heavyweight belts last week at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok.

Anatoly Malykhin, now the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion, is targeting a third world title and wants the middleweight belt of Reinier de Ridder.

The reigning middleweight champion, however, said he is unwilling to wait for too long for the Russian to make middleweight and instead wants to fight at the soonest possible against other opponents, particularly Shamil Erdogan of Turkey.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his latest triumph at ONE Friday Fights 22, Anatoly Malykhin shared his thoughts on the direction Reinier de Ridder wants to take, saying:

“I think that if [De Ridder] meets Shamil, Shamil will become the champion and he’ll reign [at middleweight].”

Anatoly Malykhin seized the ONE light heavyweight world title from Reinier de Ridder by way of an impressive first-round knockout back in December.

Then at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, he took his spot as a two-division ONE world champion by defeating erstwhile heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar, stopping the latter in the third round by technical knockout (punches).

Reinier de Ridder, meanwhile, was last in action in May at ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. He lost to American grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo by unanimous decision in their submission grappling superfight.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

Poll : 0 votes