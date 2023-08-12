Anatoly Malykhin breaks down what went wrong for ‘Buchecha’ in shocking loss to ‘Reug Reug’

Two-division ONE world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin believes Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida could have secured a win at ONE Fight Night 13 with a little more experience under his belt.

The 17-BJJ world champion suffered his first setback under the ONE Championship banner, falling to a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Senegalese knockout artist ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane. It was a tough pill to swallow for ‘Buchecha’, who had previously dispatched all four of his opponents in the opening round.

This time, Almeida failed to keep his opponent on the canvas, allowing ‘Reug Reug’ to light up his opponent on the feet and steal the contest on the scorecards after three rounds of intense action.

Looking back on the bout, Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin suggested that ‘Buchecha’ could have left the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his hand raised if he had a bit more experience in the fight game.

“If ‘Buchecha’ had a little more experience and could control positions, threw punches without a rush, he would have easily taken this fight,” Malykhin told ONE Championship.

With the victory, ‘Reug Reug’ moved to 6-1 in ONE and likely solidified himself as the top-ranked contender in the heavyweight division.

Standing in Oumar Kane’s way of capturing 26 pounds of gold will be one of the most devastating heavyweight strikers in the sport today, Anatoly Malykhin. ‘Sladkiy’ currently sits undefeated in his mixed martial arts career with 13 straight wins and a jaw-dropping 100% finish rate.

That includes six-straight knockouts in ONE Championship with wins over notable names including, Amir Aliakbari, Kiril Grishenko, Reinier de Ridder, and Arjan Bhullar.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.