Anatoly Malykhin calls out Francis Ngannou anew: “I don't think he would pass my test”

Undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin believes he possesses all the right skills to beat Francis Ngannou.

In the aftermath of his monumental victory over Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month, ‘Sladkiy’ was hailed by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong as the pound-for-pound best heavyweight in the world.

Malykhin wants to test that theory and prove he is indeed the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, issuing another bold challenge to ‘The Predator’.

“I would like to meet Francis Ngannou, of course, to see what he's capable of, if he's as strong as everyone thinks he is," Ngannou said in a ONE Championship interview.

“I don't think he would pass my test.”

While Malykhin’s name might not be on top of Ngannou’s wish list at the moment, his glowing resume pretty much speaks for itself.

The Russian juggernaut is undefeated in 13 career bouts against world-class competition.

Making the feat even more impressive, none of those opponents reached the final bell, as Malykhin holds nine wins by KO/TKO and four via submission.

The two-division ONE world champion dismantled the likes of Reinier de Ridder and Arjan Bhullar in his last two contests in back-to-back displays of utter dominance.

Despite his hulking frame, Malykhin is a nimble fighter whose speed, agility, and conditioning can rival those from lower weight classes.

Let’s not forget the dynamite he possesses in either hand, as he’s capable of knocking out anybody in the world, Ngannou included.

However, a cross-promotion showdown between ONE Championship and the Profesional Fighters League (PFL) might just be a pipe dream at the moment.

Who knows? If Malykhin continues to decimate everyone in his path, maybe a collision course with Ngannou could become a reality somewhere down the line.

In the meantime, we can relieve Malykhin’s latest masterpiece against Bhullar by watching the replay of ONE Friday Fights 22, available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes