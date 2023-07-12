Anatoly Malykhin claims Amir Aliakbari's biggest wins 'mean nothing'

Anatoly Malykhin is always one to speak his mind, especially when it comes to his opponents.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion completely downplayed Amir Aliakbari and his old foe's run in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Malykhin shrugged off Aliakabari's wins against Brandon Vera and Mauro Cerilli.

Malykhin even took a shot at Aliakbari's ONE Fight Night 12 opponent Dustin Joynson.

"It means nothing that he beat Brandon Vera, whose best years are already sadly behind him, even though he's an undisputed legend. Then he beat an Italian guy who's also on the decline, and now he's being given a fighter coming off [a split-decision win]."

Aliakbari, whom Malykhin faced in September 2021, will take on Joynson this Friday, US time, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

A win for either Aliakbari or Joynson will certainly cause some changes in ONE Championship's heavyweight ranks.

It could also bring either fighter a step closer to a world title opportunity against Malykhin for the heavyweight crown.

Whatever the case may be, the fight between these two big men is sure to blow the roof off the hallowed Bangkok arena.

Aliakbari is one of Iran's best-ever wrestlers and is a former UWW Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion. The 35-year-old, however, has since taken a liking to using his fists with his victories over Cerilli and Vera coming by way of KO.

Joynson, meanwhile, is one of the tallest fighters in ONE Championship. The 6-foot-6 Canadian fighter is coming off a split-decision win over Brazilian brawler Hugo Cunha.

The 37-year-old is a certified finisher, with four of his seven wins coming by way of either KO or submission.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

