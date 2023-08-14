Anatoly Malykhin claims ‘Reug Reug’ doesn’t really want to fight him

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin cautioned on-a-roll Senegalese fighter Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane on facing him.

‘Sladkiy’ made this known in a recent interview with ONE Championship, pointing out how the Thiaroye sur Mer native may be biting off more than what he can chew when they battle one another.

The 35-year-old Russian champion said:

“Ask any ONE heavyweight. ‘Would you like to face Sladkiy? And 100 percent of the answers will be ‘no.’”

‘Reug Reug’ recently fortified his push for a world title shot by racing to his third straight victory in ONE in less than a year at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

He dealt previously undefeated Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida of Brazil a first loss in ONE Championship, winning by a hard-earned unanimous decision.

Having the chance to catch the fight, Anatoly Malykhin, however, was unimpressed and downplayed the threat that ‘Reug Reug’ presents to him, seeing holes in the Senegalese fighter’s game while also asserting that there are other contenders who need to be given a title shot first.

‘Sladkiy’ unified the ONE heavyweight belts in his last fight back in June, where he sent former division king Arjan Bhullar to a third-round technical knockout defeat.

Apart from holding the heavyweight world title, Anatoly Malykhin is also the ONE light heavyweight title holder. He has been undefeated in fights to date since making his promotional debut in March 2021.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.