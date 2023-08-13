Anatoly Malykhin dismisses potential Senegalese opponent: “Reug Reug has no chance against me”

Anatoly Malykhin doesn’t believe that Senegalese standout Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane is a legitimate threat to his reign as the ONE heavyweight world champion.

On August 4, ‘Reug Reug’ delivered a grueling three-round performance against 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almedia at ONE Fight Night 13 leaving the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his hand raised and a ticket to a ONE heavyweight title fight in his back pocket.

Whether or not ‘Reug Reug’ emerges as the next man in line to challenge Anatoly Malykhin remains to be seen, but when the time comes, the Russian juggernaut is confident that he will make quick work of Kane based on his performance against Marcus Almeida:

“‘Reug Reug’ has no chance against me. He's very slow, he doesn't breathe well,” Malykhin told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “And I don't see how he can compete with me.”

With his victory at ONE Fight Night 13, ‘Reug Reug’ improved to 6-1 in his mixed martial arts career, five of those wins coming under the ONE Championship banner. Kane also finds himself on a three-fight win streak, the same as another proposed title contender, Amir Aliakbari.

Meanwhile, Anatoly Malykhin has amassed an incredibly impressive 13-0 record with a 100% finish rate. That includes knockouts against some of the most feared fighters in ONE Championship, including Reinier de Ridder, Arjan Bhullar, and the aforementioned Amir Aliakbari.

How do you see things playing out in a potential title tilt between Anatoly Malykhin and Oumar Kane?

