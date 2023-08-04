Anatoly Malykhin expects ‘Buchecha’ to score ‘easy’ submission win over ‘Reug Reug’

ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin recently gave his two cents on the upcoming MMA clash between Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Much like a lot of people, the two-division ONE world champion predicted 'Buchecha' to win handily. Why the Brazilian will win, however, is a different story for Malykhin.

He told ONE:

"[“Reug Reug”] showed in the fight with [Kirill] Grishenko that he has a weak character, he could not keep on fighting. That's why I think it will be easy for “Buchecha" to win this match."

Back in 2021 at ONE on TNT 4, 'Reug Reug' faced former ONE interim heavweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko in a three-round MMA bout. Though the bout was hotly-contested while it lasted, things ended rather bizarrely as Grishenko landed an overhand punch right at the bell to signal the end of the second round.

Upon viewing the instant replay, we saw that the punch didn't even land on Kane's face but on the upper area of his sternum. Still, the Senegalese wrestling specialist went down in pain and proclaimed that he couldn't continue anymore. Some fans were pointing out that 'Reug Reug' pulled an "Aljamain Sterling" by feigning injury to cause a disqualification. It is due to the fact that the punch may or may have landed after the bell.

Still, Grishenko was awarded the TKO win. Malykhin, much like the fans who were against Kane that night, may have seen things in the same way. This may have motivated him to say that 'Reug Reug' has a "weak character".

We can say that such an accidental punch will least likely happen against 'Buchecha' this Friday. Unlike striking, one cannot "accidentally" choke out someone. It takes technique, finesse and power to manipulate someone's body on the ground in order to choke him out or break his limbs.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.