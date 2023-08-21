Anatoly Malykhin feels ‘recharged with Siberian strength’ after visiting hometown Kemerovo

During his run in ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin has always been quick to give back to the places that made him the world champion we see today.

As the reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion, the undefeated Russian has been one of the promotion’s biggest success stories in recent years.

With his elite wrestling background and ruthless striking, he is a nightmare match-up for anyone in the two divisions he rules.

His devastating combination of speed and power has seen him finish all five of his opponents inside the circle, including signature wins over Amir Aliakbari, Reinier de Ridder, and Arjan Bhullar.

Since defeating Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22, to unify the heavyweight titles, Malykhin has been taking some well-deserved rest time before he switches back to his martial arts mindset.

On a recent vacation, the champion visited his hometown of Kemerovo in Siberia, Russia, to reflect on his upbringing and help keep his head to the ground.

During an interview with ONE Championship on his return, Anatoly Malykhin said that the trip was a great source of energy and motivation for him.

In fact, the double champion feels back to his best after the short trip.

'Sladkiy' said:

“I am very glad that I came to my hometown of Kemerovo, where I was able to recharge myself with this Siberian strength, power, and energy.”

Known for its coal mining and chemical manufacturing, the city of Kemerovo has helped to construct a far more powerful force and deadly combination in the 35-year-old Russian wrecking machine that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.