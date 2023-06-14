Anatoly Malykhin gets cooking in his latest insult of Arjan Bhullar

Anatoly Malykhin channeled his inner chef in his latest insult of long-time rival Arjan Bhullar.

The two-division world champion returned to his hilarious antics to promote his long-awaited heavyweight world title unification battle against Arjan Bhullar. They are expected to lock horns in a week’s time on Friday, June 23, 2023, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Fight fans have been waiting a long time for this ultimate showdown after experiencing multiple cancellations last year. None more so than Anatoly Malykhin who has waited long enough to unify his interim belt with Bhullar’s ONE heavyweight world title

Excited to have the original belt wrapped around his waist, the Russian juggernaut spared no effort in mocking his opponent before their fight.

Imitating chef and content creator Andy Hearnden, The ONE interim heavyweight world champion trolled Bhullar with some kitchen humor to get all the fans riled up with laughter.

Check out the Russian chef in action below:

Anatoly Malykhin returns to the foray for the first time this year with an aura of invincibility after defeating Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title this past December.

As fight fans know, De Ridder was widely regarded as one of the most dangerous pound-for-pound MMA fighters in the world, before Malykhin stripped him of his double champion status in less than five minutes.

Arjan Bhullar, on the other hand, hasn’t fought in front of a live crowd since before the pandemic. He last fought in May 2021, when he dethroned MMA veteran Brandon Vera via knockout to win the ONE heavyweight world title.

At this point, there’s no telling as to what Bhullar might bring to the table other than his wrestling pedigree and heavyset power.

Find out how this chapter ends next Friday at ONE Friday Fights 22 at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

