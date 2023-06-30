Anatoly Malykhin gives Arjan Bhullar ‘some credit’, says he was tough to finish

Despite the war of words between them that seemed to go on forever, Arjan Bhullar earned the respect of Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Having been inactive since winning the world championship over two years ago, it’s fair to say that there weren’t many ready to give Bhullar his dues as the heavyweight titleholder.

With several contract negotiations and injuries delaying his return over and over again, Malykhin pushed his way to the front of the heavyweight pack with his performances that saw him claim the interim title and the light heavyweight world championship.

Though many fans expected the undefeated Russian to run through the returning champion at ONE Friday Fights 22, that isn’t quite how the fight played out.

Malykhin did produce a dominant performance before securing a finish in the third round, though Bhullar was able to lean on his toughness to survive the opening few rounds where most fighters would have crumbled under the pressure.

In an interview with Fighters Only, after his fifth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner, Anatoly Malykhin gave his opponent credit for lasting that long in the fight:

“No, I must give him some credit. He turned out to be a tough fighter and a tough guy. I just couldn’t beat him in the first round.”

Whilst Bhullar does deserve some credit for hanging in there, he wasn’t able to offer any kind of offense at any point in the fight.

After the long wait for the fight and all of the talk between them, there was only one heavyweight actively trying to win the fight at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to rewatch in its entirety via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

