Anatoly Malykhin gushes about wife Anita: “We don’t get tired of each other”

While Anatoly Malykhin isn’t delivering highlight-reel knockouts inside the circle, he stays busy working and getting into mischief with his wife Anita.

Over the last year, fans around the world have grown to love the Russian juggernaut for his incredible knockout power and infectious personality that brightens up the day of every person he comes into contact with.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin attributed much of that to his wife Anita, who also operates as his part-time agent:

“We are together at home and at work, but we don’t get tired of each other... The more time we spend together, the happier and more energized we are. We learn a lot from each other.”

Malykhin kicked off 2022 with a bang, capturing the interim ONE heavyweight world title with a second-round knockout of Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood. Slated to unify his interim title against reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar shortly after, ‘Sladkiy’ grew tired of wading through multiple delays. Rather than sit on the sidelines as Bhullar worked through his own issues, Malykhin opted to pursue another ONE world title.

Squaring off with former two-division titleholder Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5, Anatoly Malykhin shocked the world, handing ‘The Dutch Knight’ his first career loss and taking his ONE light heavyweight world championship in the process.

Per a report from MMA Fighting, Anatoly Malykhin finally has a date locked down for his ONE world title unification bout with Arjan Bhullar. The two heavyweight behemoths are scheduled to square off at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14. No other details have been revealed regarding the event as of yet.

